Idaho House passes resolution commending BSU volleyball team for forfeits against San Jose

The Idaho House overwhelmingly passed a resolution Tuesday commending Boise State University’s women’s volleyball team for forfeiting three matches against San Jose State, which has a transgender player.

The measure also calls on the Mountain West Conference and NCAA to change their policies on trans athletes, which it says are discriminatory against female student athletes.

“It also asks the Mountain West to correct the record – not just of Boise State by giving them a loss for the forfeit instead of a no contest – but all the other schools that also declined to play Boise declined to play San Jose,” said Rep. Barbara Erhardt (R-Idaho Falls), who sponsored the non-binding resolution.

The ACLU of Idaho spokesperson Taylor Munson said she’s “disappointed” by the resolution and what she called the legislature’s “relentless attacks on trans and non-binary athletes.”

“This kind of discrimination is intentional, unconstitutional, and unnecessary,” she added.

The final vote was 61 in favor, eight opposed and one absent. The resolution now goes to the State Senate.