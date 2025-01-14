© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21

Idaho House passes resolution commending BSU volleyball team for forfeits against San Jose

Boise State Public Radio News | By Murphy Woodhouse
Published January 14, 2025 at 5:12 PM MST
A volleyball player jumps to spike the ball over the net as opponents jump to block the shot.
Eakin Howard
/
AP
The San Jose State Spartans play the Air Force Falcons during the second set of an NCAA college volleyball match Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in San Jose, Calif.

The Idaho House overwhelmingly passed a resolution Tuesday commending Boise State University’s women’s volleyball team for forfeiting three matches against San Jose State, which has a transgender player.

The measure also calls on the Mountain West Conference and NCAA to change their policies on trans athletes, which it says are discriminatory against female student athletes.

“It also asks the Mountain West to correct the record – not just of Boise State by giving them a loss for the forfeit instead of a no contest – but all the other schools that also declined to play Boise declined to play San Jose,” said Rep. Barbara Erhardt (R-Idaho Falls), who sponsored the non-binding resolution.

The ACLU of Idaho spokesperson Taylor Munson said she’s “disappointed” by the resolution and what she called the legislature’s “relentless attacks on trans and non-binary athletes.”

“This kind of discrimination is intentional, unconstitutional, and unnecessary,” she added.

The final vote was 61 in favor, eight opposed and one absent. The resolution now goes to the State Senate.
Tags
Politics & Government Boise State AthleticsTransgender AthletesTransgender Rights2025 Legislative Session
Murphy Woodhouse
As Boise State Public Radio's Mountain West News Bureau reporter, I try to leverage my past experience as a wildland firefighter to provide listeners with informed coverage of a number of key issues in wildland fire. I’m especially interested in efforts to improve the famously challenging and dangerous working conditions on the fireline.
See stories by Murphy Woodhouse

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate