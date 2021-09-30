© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

City Club Of Boise - Sustainability In Schools

Published September 30, 2021 at 1:11 PM MDT
With the climate crisis looming, students around the country have led the charge to decarbonize their schools and communities. A group of students from all four high schools in the City of Trees is pushing for a clean energy commitment and long-term sustainability plan for the Boise School District. The forum welcomed discussion about the details, feasibility, and next steps of a green schools model in Boise.

Panelists:

Shiva Rajbhandari, Student, Boise School District

Theresa A. Drake, Senior Manager of Customer Relations and Energy Efficiency, Idaho Power

Chris Taylor, Science and Sustainability Supervisor, Boise School District

Arya Barkesseh, Student at the London School of Economics

