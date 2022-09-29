© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club of Boise logo.jpeg
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Freedom to Read

Published September 29, 2022 at 11:44 AM MDT
CCB22.09.26.jpg
Erica Deshner Cornwall
/
Argos Productions
Megan Larsen and Gena Marker

Across the country books are being challenged in school and community libraries and librarians are on the front lines of protecting access to materials some people find objectionable. In Idaho, pressure to remove or restrict books from library shelves has come from activist groups as well as members of the majority party in the Idaho Legislature.

The City Club of Boise, Ada Community Library, and The Cabin Center for Readers and Writers teamed up to plan a forum on how the issue is playing out both nationally and locally.

The panel discussed what kind of books are being challenged and why, and ask who should and should not be deciding what books make it onto library shelves.

Panelists:

Jonathan Friedman, Ph.D., is the director of free expression and education programs at PEN America.

Gena Marker - Teacher-librarian at Centennial High School in the West Ada School District.

Megan Larsen - Chair of the Meridian Library and joined the Board of Trustees.

Moderator - Jennifer Swindell founder, managing editor and CEO of Idaho Education News.

Tags
City Club Of Boise Book BanLibrary