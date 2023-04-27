City Club of Boise - Teen Mental Health

A recently released CDC report revealed nearly all indicators of poor mental health and suicidal thoughts and behaviors increased from 2011 to 2021. The data is particularly alarming for girls: more than 1 in 4 girls reported they seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021, and more than 1 in 10 girls reported attempting suicide in 2021 - up significantly from 2011.

The 8th annual Marilyn Shuler Forum on Human Rights presented very real conversation about mental health.

Featuring spoken word poetry by student Rafielle Novak; and truth-telling and inspiration by local comedians Beth Norton and Katie Lotz.

The event also recognized the work of student Honoree: Lauren Legarreta, a Senior at Boise High School.