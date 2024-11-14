City Club of Boise - Understanding the 2024 Election

Idahoans turned out in record numbers for the 2024 elections, casting votes on pivotal candidates and key initiatives. But what do the results mean for the future? The panel explored both the immediate and long-term implications for Idaho, covering key topics like immigration, private school vouchers, women's reproductive health, and much more.

The moderator for this forum was Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News and the panelists were Clark Corbin of the Idaho Capital Sun, Gemma Gaudette host of Idaho Matters and Audrey Dutton with ProPublica.