© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys
City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Understanding the 2024 Election

Published November 14, 2024 at 5:26 PM MST
election day, voting
Emilie Ritter Saunders
/
Boise State Public Radio

Idahoans turned out in record numbers for the 2024 elections, casting votes on pivotal candidates and key initiatives. But what do the results mean for the future? The panel explored both the immediate and long-term implications for Idaho, covering key topics like immigration, private school vouchers, women's reproductive health, and much more.

The moderator for this forum was Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News and the panelists were Clark Corbin of the Idaho Capital Sun, Gemma Gaudette host of Idaho Matters and Audrey Dutton with ProPublica.

Tags
City Club Of Boise 2024 ElectionsElections

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate