Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 23, 2021

Published April 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM MDT
The Idaho House of Representatives debates House Bill 135 Wednesday, April 21, 2021after Gov. Brad Little vetoed the legislation that would curb the Governor’s emergency powers.
Darin Oswald
/
Idaho Statesman
The Idaho House of Representatives debates House Bill 135 Wednesday, April 21, 2021after Gov. Brad Little vetoed the legislation that would curb the Governor’s emergency powers.

The 2021 Idaho legislative session has passed the 100 day mark, the state sets a lofty COVID-19 vaccination goal, sharply rising lumber costs contribute to Boise's housing squeeze, and an Idaho Republican lawmaker is being investigated for allegations of rape. Idaho Matters digs into all these stories and more *Mark Johnson* on this edition of the Reporter Roundtable.

Our journalist panel today:

  • James Dawson, Boise State Public Radio
  • Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun
  • Don Day, BoiseDev
  • Joe Parris, KTVB

Tags

Idaho Matters2021 LegislatureBoise GrowthCOVID-19 VaccineAaron von Ehlinger
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
