Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 23, 2021
The 2021 Idaho legislative session has passed the 100 day mark, the state sets a lofty COVID-19 vaccination goal, sharply rising lumber costs contribute to Boise's housing squeeze, and an Idaho Republican lawmaker is being investigated for allegations of rape. Idaho Matters digs into all these stories and more *Mark Johnson* on this edition of the Reporter Roundtable.
Our journalist panel today:
- James Dawson, Boise State Public Radio
- Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun
- Don Day, BoiseDev
- Joe Parris, KTVB