Boise Region Health System Reflects On 50 Years Of Service

Published April 29, 2021 at 1:28 PM MDT
The legacy of Terry Reilly Health Service started and grew in the living room of a modest house in Nampa. Terry Reilly and his wife Rosie started a neighborhood center in their own home that offered tutoring for the children of seasonal farmworkers.

And when Terry noticed the health needs of these families weren’t being met, he listed the volunteer help of Dr. Clarence McIntrye, together they opened a clinic in the back of Terry and Rosie’s house 50 years ago this Saturday. Idaho Matters looks at the impact of this organization with Rosie Reilly and CEO Heidi Hart.

Idaho MattersHealth CarePublic Health
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
