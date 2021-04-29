Boise Region Health System Reflects On 50 Years Of Service

The legacy of Terry Reilly Health Service started and grew in the living room of a modest house in Nampa. Terry Reilly and his wife Rosie started a neighborhood center in their own home that offered tutoring for the children of seasonal farmworkers.

And when Terry noticed the health needs of these families weren’t being met, he listed the volunteer help of Dr. Clarence McIntrye, together they opened a clinic in the back of Terry and Rosie’s house 50 years ago this Saturday. Idaho Matters looks at the impact of this organization with Rosie Reilly and CEO Heidi Hart.

