Idaho Students Frustrated By Legislature's Debate Over Critical Race Theory

Idaho students — at both the high school and college level — have been active during the Gem State's 2021 legislative session. One of the measures they've spoken out against is House Bill 377, which bans school spending that in some way forces students to “adopt” or “adhere to” the belief that an individual is responsible for actions committed by members of their race or identity group in the past it.

The measure also bars schools from teaching that one identity group is superior, a teaching Republican lawmakers have attributed to critical race theory. Last week Gov. Brad Little signed the controversial bill into law.

But Idaho Matters talks with two students who say they are not done fighting against these types of measures. Boise State University student Graf Kirk and Boise High School student Shiva Rajbhandari are joined by State Sen. Melissa Wintrow, who has championed the student's causes.

