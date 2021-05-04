© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Students Frustrated By Legislature's Debate Over Critical Race Theory

Published May 4, 2021 at 3:40 PM MDT
DARIN OSWALD
/
IDAHO STATESMAN
Students begin to gather on the steps of the Idaho Capitol to protest House Bill 337 Monday, April 26, 2021 in Boise.

Idaho students — at both the high school and college level — have been active during the Gem State's 2021 legislative session. One of the measures they've spoken out against is House Bill 377, which bans school spending that in some way forces students to “adopt” or “adhere to” the belief that an individual is responsible for actions committed by members of their race or identity group in the past it.

The measure also bars schools from teaching that one identity group is superior, a teaching Republican lawmakers have attributed to critical race theory. Last week Gov. Brad Little signed the controversial bill into law.

But Idaho Matters talks with two students who say they are not done fighting against these types of measures. Boise State University student Graf Kirk and Boise High School student Shiva Rajbhandari are joined by State Sen. Melissa Wintrow, who has championed the student's causes.

Critical Race Theory
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
