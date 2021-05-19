© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Doctor Says Mask Announcement Should Have Been Handled Better By CDC

Published May 19, 2021 at 1:04 PM MDT
FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their last required dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. Across Washington, the government is adjusting in a variety of ways to new federal guidance easing up on when face masks should be worn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Last week the CDC came out with new guidelines around mask wearing and COVID-19, saying fully vaccinated people can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. At the same time, the federal agency outlined that partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue masking up.

This sudden news sent many into a tailspin as the country's vaccination efforts remain incomplete. Idaho Matters talks about this and other pandemic topics with Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a member of the governor's coronavirus task force.

Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
