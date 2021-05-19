Idaho Doctor Says Mask Announcement Should Have Been Handled Better By CDC

Last week the CDC came out with new guidelines around mask wearing and COVID-19, saying fully vaccinated people can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. At the same time, the federal agency outlined that partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue masking up.

This sudden news sent many into a tailspin as the country's vaccination efforts remain incomplete. Idaho Matters talks about this and other pandemic topics with Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a member of the governor's coronavirus task force.

