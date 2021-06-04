Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 4, 2021

It’s barely June — about 11 months away from the May primaries — and just like the weather this week, election season is heating up early. As a House Ethics investigation meets the Republican race for Lt. Governor, Ada County home owners are hoping for a property tax reduction. Meanwhile, the state's coronavirus vaccination efforts continue but we're still far from President Biden's 70% goal. And: data discrepancies of COVID-19 reporting in Idaho schools. We cover all those topics and more in this week's edition of the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable.

