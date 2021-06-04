© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 4, 2021

Published June 4, 2021 at 2:16 PM MDT
BOI_0527bedke-Local04.jpeg
SARAH A. MILLER
/
Idaho Statesman
Scott Bedke announces his candidacy to run for Lt. Governor during a press conference at the Idaho State Capitol on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Bedke enters a competitive race for the seat left vacant by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor. Supporters of other candidates also held signs at the press conference.

It’s barely June — about 11 months away from the May primaries — and just like the weather this week, election season is heating up early. As a House Ethics investigation meets the Republican race for Lt. Governor, Ada County home owners are hoping for a property tax reduction. Meanwhile, the state's coronavirus vaccination efforts continue but we're still far from President Biden's 70% goal. And: data discrepancies of COVID-19 reporting in Idaho schools. We cover all those topics and more in this week's edition of the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable.

Our journalist panel today:

  • Heath Druzin of Boise State Public Radio
  • Margaret Carmel with BoiseDev
  • Joe Parris from KTVB-TV
  • Audrey Dutton with Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho MattersJanice McGeachinAmmon BundyCOVID-19 VaccineCOVID-19
