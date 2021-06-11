© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 11, 2021

Published June 11, 2021 at 2:41 PM MDT
BOI_0510assessments.jpeg
Darin Oswald
/
Idaho Statesman
More and more rooftops are encroaching on the rural landscape of Star and nearby Middleton. Growth has been one of the top issues facing the two communities in the past two decades, and now property tax assessments are on the rise. Ada County tax assessments are increasing 28%, and Canyon County 30%, this year.

The Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable is back with the news you need to know before you head into the weekend. We discuss sticker shock from Ada County property tax assessments, median home prices in the Boise metro, the housing shortage crisis in Ketchum, and a national expert on extremism weighs in on Idaho lawmakers' focus on critical race theory this past legislative session.

Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News leads our conversation today with our journalist panel:

  • Clark Corbin of Idaho Capital Sun
  • Rachel Cohen with Boise State Public Radio News
  • Rachel Spacek with the Idaho Statesman
  • Don Day of BoiseDev

Tags

Idaho MattersAffordable HousingProperty TaxesKetchum
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright