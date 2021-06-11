Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 11, 2021

The Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable is back with the news you need to know before you head into the weekend. We discuss sticker shock from Ada County property tax assessments, median home prices in the Boise metro, the housing shortage crisis in Ketchum, and a national expert on extremism weighs in on Idaho lawmakers' focus on critical race theory this past legislative session.

Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News leads our conversation today with our journalist panel:

