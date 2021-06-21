© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Yes, It's Unusually Hot In Boise Right Now — And Getting Hotter

Published June 21, 2021 at 1:39 PM MDT

Typically in June, the Boise metro sees temperatures in the low to mid-80s. That's according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Canton. But this year, Canton says "we've been seeing temperatures five to 10, to 15 degrees above normal for much of the month." Compared to previous years, June 2021 has seen the 5th highest average temperature since the NWS began tracking this metric.

Canton spoke with Boise State Public Radio Morning Edition host George Prentice about the unusual heat wave as Idaho continues to experience he effects of climate change. Importantly, he reminds us to never leave children or pets in cars as it can be a deadly combination in the heat, and to be extra cautious while recreation to prevent sparking a wildfire.

Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
