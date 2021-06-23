© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Doctor Considers Next Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

Published June 23, 2021 at 1:26 PM MDT
ap_covid_vaccine.jpg
AP Images

More than half of Idaho's adult population have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Will it be enough to protect the state from another surge?

Meanwhile, Idaho's coronavirus positivity rate remains low. Idaho Matters checks in with Dr. David Pate about the Delta variant, and answers your questions at this stage of the pandemic. Pate is the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a volunteer member of Gov. Brad Little's coronavirus task force.

Tags

Idaho MattersDoctor RoundtableCOVID-19COVID-19 Vaccine
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette