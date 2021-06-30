"Modern West" Podcast Explores Why Young People Stay In — Or Leave — The Mountain West
We heard a lot about people moving to Idaho and other Mountain West states during the pandemic. But even before COVID-19, there has been one group of people state officials are concerned will move out of these places: young people.
Idaho Matters is featuring an episode of The Modern West podcast from Wyoming Public Media on this topic. Click here to explore the stories of three sets of friends in Gen Z deciding whether they should stay, go or return to the Mountain West.