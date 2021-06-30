© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
"Modern West" Podcast Explores Why Young People Stay In — Or Leave — The Mountain West

Published June 30, 2021 at 1:13 PM MDT
Gabby St. Clair and Angelo Sage talk about their feelings of belonging in Wyoming as they contemplate leaving the state as young adults.

We heard a lot about people moving to Idaho and other Mountain West states during the pandemic. But even before COVID-19, there has been one group of people state officials are concerned will move out of these places: young people.

Idaho Matters is featuring an episode of The Modern West podcast from Wyoming Public Media on this topic. Click here to explore the stories of three sets of friends in Gen Z deciding whether they should stay, go or return to the Mountain West.

Idaho Matters
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
