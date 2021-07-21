As Idaho See Increase In COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Doctors Urge Unvaccinated To Get The Jab

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday that the overall COVID-19 numbers in our state has taken a turn for the worse in the past few weeks.

According to the CDC, 49% of eligible Idahoans have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 65.6% of all eligible Americans. Idaho has the fifth lowest share of residents age 12 and up who are at least partially vaccinated.

Idaho Matters checks-in with doctors from our largest health care systems to learn what's going on — and what we can do to protect our community. Our doctor panel today: