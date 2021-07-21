© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reporting from McCall – here are some of the stories you wanted told.
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

As Idaho See Increase In COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Doctors Urge Unvaccinated To Get The Jab

Published July 21, 2021 at 1:34 PM MDT
Idaho Healthcare-Required Vaccines
Otto Kitsinger/AP
/
FR171002 AP
FILE — In this Nov. 24, 2020 file photo an employee gives instructions for self-administering a COVID-19 test in the parking lot at Primary Health Medical Group's clinic in Boise, Idaho. Primary Health Group CEO Dr. David Peterman announced Thursday, July 8, 2021 that all employees of Primary Health will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday that the overall COVID-19 numbers in our state has taken a turn for the worse in the past few weeks.

According to the CDC, 49% of eligible Idahoans have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 65.6% of all eligible Americans. Idaho has the fifth lowest share of residents age 12 and up who are at least partially vaccinated.

Idaho Matters checks-in with doctors from our largest health care systems to learn what's going on — and what we can do to protect our community. Our doctor panel today:

  • Dr. Steven Nemberson, Chief Clinical Officer with Saint Alphonsus Health System
  • Dr. Bart Hill, St. Luke's Vice President and Chief Quality Officer
  • Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's and a current member of the governor's coronavirus task force

Tags

Idaho MattersCOVID-19 VaccineCOVID-19St. Luke'sSaint AlphonsusDoctor Roundtable
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright