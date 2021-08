Premature and critically ill babies need the best care possible. In the Treasure Valley, patients have access to two neonatal intensive care units: Saint Alphonsus has two NICUs, one in Boise and the other in Nampa. The hospital is celebrating 20 years with these units.

Idaho Matters talks with NICU Medical Director Dr. Stewart Lawrence, registered nurse Pam Johnson, and Melanie Gockner who's 6-year-old was treated in the NICU.