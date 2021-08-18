© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Medical Professionals Experience Burnout As Unvaccinated Fill Hospital Beds

Published August 18, 2021 at 2:02 PM MDT
BOI_0812littleinnampa05.jpeg
Sarah A. Miller
/
Idaho Statesman
Gov. Brad Little encourages Idahoans to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the fall school year. He spoke at a press conference at Nampa High School on Thursday, Aug. 12 2021.

The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant spreads. Hospitalizations in the U.S. are now at the highest point in more than six months and pediatric COVID-19 related admissions have climbed to the highest point of the pandemic and are now nearly six times higher than on July 4.

And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 59.5% of Americans ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Idaho, that number is even lower: 47.2%.

Idaho Matters answers your questions about what the delta variant is doing in the Gem State with two doctors involved in this fight:

  • Dr. David Pate is the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the governor's coronavirus task force
  • Dr. Meghan McInerney is the ICU Medical Director at St. Alphonsus Health System

Idaho Matters, Doctor Roundtable, COVID-19 Vaccine, COVID-19
