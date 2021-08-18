Idaho Medical Professionals Experience Burnout As Unvaccinated Fill Hospital Beds

The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant spreads. Hospitalizations in the U.S. are now at the highest point in more than six months and pediatric COVID-19 related admissions have climbed to the highest point of the pandemic and are now nearly six times higher than on July 4.

And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 59.5% of Americans ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Idaho, that number is even lower: 47.2%.

Idaho Matters answers your questions about what the delta variant is doing in the Gem State with two doctors involved in this fight: