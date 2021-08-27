© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 27, 2021

Published August 27, 2021 at 2:23 PM MDT
Doctor in COVID-19 personal protective equipment adjusting a monitor.
Intermountain Healthcare
/

This week on the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: Idaho braces for imminent crisis standards of care declarations as hospitals fill up with COVID-19 patients — all while the debate over masks in schools extends into the new academic year. And Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been fined $750 for violations of the Idaho Public Records Act, after wrongly denying several journalist's public information requests.

Plus: new restaurants opening amid the chaos and some big news for one Boise startup. All that and more on today's show.

Our panel today:

Tags

Idaho MattersCOVID-19EducationJanice McGeachinBusiness
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright