Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 27, 2021

This week on the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: Idaho braces for imminent crisis standards of care declarations as hospitals fill up with COVID-19 patients — all while the debate over masks in schools extends into the new academic year. And Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been fined $750 for violations of the Idaho Public Records Act, after wrongly denying several journalist's public information requests.

Plus: new restaurants opening amid the chaos and some big news for one Boise startup. All that and more on today's show.

Our panel today:

