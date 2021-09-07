© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Boise State University Focuses On Impact Of COVID-19 On Students' Mental Health

Published September 7, 2021 at 2:14 PM MDT
Suicide Prevention Week Boise State "Here For You" button.
Courtesy of Boise State University

New classes, new people and new schedules are all likely stressors for college students. But now, with pandemic disruptions, social isolation and general unrest — college life may be harder than ever.

This week is Suicide Prevention Week at Boise State University. The campus community is invited to join various events — from guest speakers to therapy dog visits — to come together and let those struggling know that there are resources and support available.

Idaho Matters is joined by Boise State Associate Dean of Students Lauren Oe, Boise State Outreach and Prevention Case Manager Michelle Tassinari and Active Minds guest lecturer Greg Vogt.

If you or someone you know are struggling, know there are resources available. You can call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and talk with someone here in the Gem State. You don’t have to be suicidal to call: (208) 398-4357

Idaho MattersSuicide PreventionMental HealthEducationBoise State UniversityCOVID-19
Tess Goodwin
