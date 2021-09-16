© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting local news during our Fall Membership Drive!
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Doctors React To Idaho's Statewide Crisis Standards Of Care Activation While Hospitals Struggle

Published September 16, 2021 at 2:40 PM MDT
Virus Outbreak Idaho
Kyle Green/AP
/
FR171837 AP
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Idaho public health leaders have activated "crisis standards of care" for the state's northern hospitals because there are more coronavirus patients than the institutions can handle. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Tuesday, Sept. 7. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)

As of Thursday morning, the entire state of Idaho is now in crisis standards of care. These guidelines help medical professionals in hospitals decide who should get life saving care — and who may not with resources severely strained. It is the first time these standards have been enacted statewide and it comes after unvaccinated COVID-19 patients have filled our hospitals.

Idaho Matters is joined by Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, and Dr. Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer of Saint Alphonsus Health System.

"It’s a sad day because we chose to fight with each other rather than come together as Idahoans and a community to support each other, support our health care workers.”
Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of Idaho's Coronavirus Task Force

Tags

Idaho MattersCOVID-19HospitalsSt. Luke'sSaint AlphonsusCOVID-19 Vaccine
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette