Doctors React To Idaho's Statewide Crisis Standards Of Care Activation While Hospitals Struggle

As of Thursday morning, the entire state of Idaho is now in crisis standards of care. These guidelines help medical professionals in hospitals decide who should get life saving care — and who may not with resources severely strained. It is the first time these standards have been enacted statewide and it comes after unvaccinated COVID-19 patients have filled our hospitals.

Idaho Matters is joined by Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, and Dr. Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer of Saint Alphonsus Health System.