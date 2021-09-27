Idaho Author Writes History Of Program That Connects Students To Native American Culture

Upward Bound began as an experimental program through Lyndon B. Johnson’s war on poverty. Now, there are nearly 1,000 upward bond programs in the U.S.

The program serves high school students from low income households where neither parent holds a bachelors degree.

The University of Idaho’s upward bound program was unique, correlating with Native American ideas and traditions. It helped students—both native and non-native—gain a deeper understanding of Native American culture and history.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk about his book Teaching Native Pride: Upward Bound and the Legacy of Isabel Bond is author and Idaho Mountain Express Journalist Tony Tekaroniake Evans.