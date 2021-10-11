How one woman went from homeless to housed in Boise

The staggering impact of COVID-19 has rocked Idaho. On top of that add a previously existing shortage of affordable housing. The heartbreak of having no where to live is that much more challenging.

CATCH serves Ada and Canyon counties, helping secure stable housing and financial independence. Our Morning Edition host George Prentice recently spoke with one woman who was able to get housing assistance through the program. Prentice also spoke with Garrett Kalt and Abby White from CATCH.

