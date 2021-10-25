"We're seeing things we've never seen before": the colliding crises of COVID-19 and affordable housing

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disaster in every aspect of the world — countless deaths, borders shutting down, political upheaval and economic turmoil.

One specific area that is especially experiencing the brunt of this unprecedented crisis is the housing market. According to housing experts there is a perfect storm happening right now: increased demand for housing and an historically low supply of housing that’s available.

And Idaho isn’t immune to this crisis.

Stephanie Day, the Executive Director of CATCH, and Baldemar Gonzalez, CATCH's Landlord Relationship manager, join Idaho Matters joining us today to talk more in depth.

