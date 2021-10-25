© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

"We're seeing things we've never seen before": the colliding crises of COVID-19 and affordable housing

Published October 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM MDT
236038469_4873317192697914_263173515667131782_n.jpeg
CATCH Idaho
/
CATCH Idaho Facebook
CATCH Idaho is a 501c3 non-profit that works to help families who are experiencing homelessness through a "housing first" model.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disaster in every aspect of the world — countless deaths, borders shutting down, political upheaval and economic turmoil.

One specific area that is especially experiencing the brunt of this unprecedented crisis is the housing market. According to housing experts there is a perfect storm happening right now: increased demand for housing and an historically low supply of housing that’s available.

And Idaho isn’t immune to this crisis.

Stephanie Day, the Executive Director of CATCH, and Baldemar Gonzalez, CATCH's Landlord Relationship manager, join Idaho Matters joining us today to talk more in depth.

