Idaho Matters

Helping Boise's homeless community find safe spaces to rest this winter

Published December 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM MST
Idaho Statesman

December is here and the temperatures are beginning to drop around our state, and programs that serve people experiencing homelessness are anticipating that more people may be living on the streets or in their cars this winter.

Idaho Matters talks with joining us today to talk more about why this is happening and what can be done are two folks who work with CATCH, a Boise program which serves folks experiencing homelessness: Jeannette Curtis is the Director of Outreach Programs and Casey McGee is an Outreach Program Specialist.

Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
