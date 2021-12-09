Helping Boise's homeless community find safe spaces to rest this winter

December is here and the temperatures are beginning to drop around our state, and programs that serve people experiencing homelessness are anticipating that more people may be living on the streets or in their cars this winter.

Idaho Matters talks with joining us today to talk more about why this is happening and what can be done are two folks who work with CATCH, a Boise program which serves folks experiencing homelessness: Jeannette Curtis is the Director of Outreach Programs and Casey McGee is an Outreach Program Specialist.

