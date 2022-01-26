Idaho health teams 'exhausted' but 'resilient' in the face of rising omicron cases

Once again most of Idaho is back in crisis standards of care, after state health officials reactivated those standards earlier this week. It’s only been four months since the delta variant surge made it necessary for health care facilities to need this designation.

But state health leaders say this time is different. Tuesday during a news briefing, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppeson said our state’s entire health system is nearing a tipping point due to hospital staffing shortages and a dire blood supply shortage. The omicron surge is to blame for the sharp increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Idaho Matters gets your COVID-19 questions answered from two medical experts: