© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho health teams 'exhausted' but 'resilient' in the face of rising omicron cases

Published January 26, 2022 at 1:49 PM MST
Hospital, COVID-19, omicron
Idaho Hospital Association
/
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
Data from Idaho Health and Welfare show how vaccinated Idahoans spend less time in the hospital and are less likely to end up in the ICU.

Once again most of Idaho is back in crisis standards of care, after state health officials reactivated those standards earlier this week. It’s only been four months since the delta variant surge made it necessary for health care facilities to need this designation.

But state health leaders say this time is different. Tuesday during a news briefing, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppeson said our state’s entire health system is nearing a tipping point due to hospital staffing shortages and a dire blood supply shortage. The omicron surge is to blame for the sharp increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Idaho Matters gets your COVID-19 questions answered from two medical experts:

  • Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the state's COVID-19 task force
  • Dr. Rob Cavagnol, President of St. Luke's Clinic

Tags

Idaho MattersCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineDoctors Roundtable
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright