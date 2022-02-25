© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

Fleeing Kyiv - Idaho Matters tells one man's story

Published February 25, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST
Snow covers Kyiv's city center in December.
Efrem Lukatsky
/
AP
Snow covers Kyiv's city center in December.

Reuters is reporting that 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their homes after Russia's invasion started on Wednesday night.

While some are leaving the country, most of them are staying and trying to find any safe space away from the fighting.

That’s exactly what happened to Eugene. He’s 30-years-old, works for an app company, and had to flee his home in Kyiv Wednesday night.

Idaho Matters senior producer Samantha Wright got the chance to talk to Eugene Thursday night about what he’s seeing in Ukraine.

Idaho Matters UkraineRussiaWar
