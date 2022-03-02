Idaho’s first Flyball team, the Boise FlyDogs, is looking for more dogs and their humans

Idaho is well-known as a dog-loving state, in fact we’re consistently listed as one of the most dog-friendly states in the country. So when Jody Metcalf moved to Boise from Alaska she was surprised that there were no “flyball” teams in Idaho.

What is flyball? It's a dog sport where two teams of dogs relay race against each other while holding a tennis ball and jumping over obstacles!

Jody decided to start up an Idaho team because she says it’s a great way to bond with your dog, meet new people, and have a lot of fun!