Idaho Matters

Idaho’s first Flyball team, the Boise FlyDogs, is looking for more dogs and their humans

Published March 2, 2022 at 8:44 AM MST
BOISE_FLY_DOGS_BY_JEANNE_ALLEN_OF_PAWS_ACTION.jpeg
Jeanne Allen of Paws Action
/
One of the Boise FlyDogs in action!

Idaho is well-known as a dog-loving state, in fact we’re consistently listed as one of the most dog-friendly states in the country. So when Jody Metcalf moved to Boise from Alaska she was surprised that there were no “flyball” teams in Idaho.

What is flyball? It's a dog sport where two teams of dogs relay race against each other while holding a tennis ball and jumping over obstacles!

Jody decided to start up an Idaho team because she says it’s a great way to bond with your dog, meet new people, and have a lot of fun!

Joining Idaho Matters are Jody Metcalf, the founder of the “Boise Flydogs” team and her dog “Ivy.”

Idaho Matters Dogs
