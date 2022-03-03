© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Homelessness, Ukraine, compassion; Idaho faith leaders talk about matters of faith

Published March 3, 2022 at 4:14 PM MST
Next month the Boise City Council will decide whether Interfaith Sanctuary can move from downtown Boise to a new building on State Street. A group of 39 clergy and lay leaders of faith from around the Treasure Valley have written a letter in support of Interfaith's move. Today we've invited three of those leaders to join us to talk about homelessness in the Treasure Valley along with the impact of COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and about matters of faith.

