Homelessness, Ukraine, compassion; Idaho faith leaders talk about matters of faith

Next month the Boise City Council will decide whether Interfaith Sanctuary can move from downtown Boise to a new building on State Street. A group of 39 clergy and lay leaders of faith from around the Treasure Valley have written a letter in support of Interfaith's move. Today we've invited three of those leaders to join us to talk about homelessness in the Treasure Valley along with the impact of COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and about matters of faith.