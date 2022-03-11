© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 11, 2022

Published March 11, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST
An alleged attempt to infiltrate the Kootenai Democrats, child marriage, Idaho politics, all-day kindergarten, driving off vehicle emissions, and what Meridian high school kids think about the COVID-19 pandemic - it’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters 2022 LegislatureCOVID-19Idaho PoliticsIdaho GOP
