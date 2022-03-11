Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 11, 2022
An alleged attempt to infiltrate the Kootenai Democrats, child marriage, Idaho politics, all-day kindergarten, driving off vehicle emissions, and what Meridian high school kids think about the COVID-19 pandemic - it’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Betsy Russell, the Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press and the voice of the Eye on Boise Blog
- Audrey Dutton, Senior Investigative Reporter with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Rebecca Boone, Associated Press Supervisory Correspondent Boise Bureau
- Kaye Thornbrugh with Coeur d’Alene Press