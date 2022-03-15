© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

The ramifications of HB675: A look into transgender care for minors

Published March 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM MDT
51153518879_31a148231a_h.jpeg
Diverse Stock Photos/Flickr
/

Over the last few years there's been a growing political tide threatening to take away gender affirming healthcare for minors...including the advancement of House Bill 675 here in Idaho. Joining Idaho Matters are two licensed professional therapists, Jamie Lange-LPC and Dianne Piggott, along with Shannon Mclean, mother of a trans child and Shauna Jones, also the mother of a trans child and Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, the Idaho Programs Manager, Legal voices and Dr Jeffrey Pennings, a family medicine physician.

