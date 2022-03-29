How Nampa came together to help kids and community during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of tragedy and turmoil dominated by stories of death, anger and fear. But at times that uncertainty and confusion caused some people to pull together to solve the problems that the coronavirus created. We wanted to tell one of those stories so we asked Amy Bowman with the Nampa mayor's office, Mitch Minnette, CEO of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce and Mari Ramos, the director of operations at the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to help us.