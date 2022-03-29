© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

How Nampa came together to help kids and community during COVID-19

Published March 29, 2022 at 5:14 PM MDT
WATER_BOTTLES_ORTOLINA_FLICKR.jpg
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of tragedy and turmoil dominated by stories of death, anger and fear. But at times that uncertainty and confusion caused some people to pull together to solve the problems that the coronavirus created. We wanted to tell one of those stories so we asked Amy Bowman with the Nampa mayor's office, Mitch Minnette, CEO of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce and Mari Ramos, the director of operations at the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to help us.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
