Looking at Idaho's new abortion law, and the lawsuit against it, from a legal perspective

Idaho's new abortion law is facing a lawsuit. Wednesday, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, filed a petition in Idaho Supreme Court to block the law which is set to go into effect April 22nd. The Idaho Legislation bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, before most women are aware they're pregnant. It also allows family members of what the law calls a "preborn child" to sue the abortion provider. University of Idaho law professor Shaakirah Sanders is here to talk about the law as well as the lawsuit.

