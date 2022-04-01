Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 1, 2022
The Idaho Legislature wraps up, library funding, harassment of elected officials, school employee insurance, retiring lawmakers and a new report on a high profile shooting in Boise - it’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Joni Auden Land with the Idaho Statesman
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
