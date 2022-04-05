How one women used Porcupine Caribou to explain climate change in the West

In 2019, Dr. Sara Dant took a two-week float trip on the Hulahula River north of the Arctic Circle. Here she realized what wild America once looked like and as thousands of

"Porcupine Caribou" flowed around her tent she suddenly knew how to write about climate change in the west. She will be speaking about her trip and her book, "Losing Eden: An Environmental History of the American West, at the city of Boise's Fettuccine Forum on Thursday night. She joins Gemma now.