Idaho Matters

How one women used Porcupine Caribou to explain climate change in the West

Published April 5, 2022 at 4:56 PM MDT
"There are thousands and thousands of caribou moving in elegant harmony and balance with the swift-moving seasons here in the far north," says Dr. Sara Dant.

In 2019, Dr. Sara Dant took a two-week float trip on the Hulahula River north of the Arctic Circle. Here she realized what wild America once looked like and as thousands of
"Porcupine Caribou" flowed around her tent she suddenly knew how to write about climate change in the west. She will be speaking about her trip and her book, "Losing Eden: An Environmental History of the American West, at the city of Boise's Fettuccine Forum on Thursday night. She joins Gemma now.

 

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
