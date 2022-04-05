© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

Week of the Young Child

Published April 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM MDT
The value of early childhood education continues to be debated here in Idaho. Research is showing that it's more than only preparing for a child for primary school. It aims to develop a child's social, emotional, cognitive and physical needs so a solid foundation can be built for lifelong learning and well being. Today we're joined by Beth Oppenheimer and Shearlynn Bauder with the Idaho Association for the Education of young children to talk more about the Week of the Young Child.

