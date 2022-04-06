© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho kids face a mental health crisis made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic

Published April 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM MDT
A crowd of school children wearing book bags and masks wait outside a school building.
Students wear masks May 17 outside a school in the Israeli city of Modiin. Israeli students in all grades went back to school last month.

According to the Associated Press, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have been warning of a mental health crisis that will face American children.

That crisis is now playing out.

We are seeing increased depression, anxiety, panic attacks, eating disorders and even suicidal ideations. This is all according to teachers, administrators and education officials, as well as mental health experts.

Dr. David Peterman is CEO of Primary Health and also a practicing pediatrician. He joins Gemma Gaudette to talk more about this.

