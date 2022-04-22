Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 22, 2022
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
The latest twist regarding Idaho’s new abortion ban law, Lori Vallow Daybell was back in court, no pot initiative in November,Idaho’s largest Powerball winner … 20 years later, and an adorable video from an East Idaho farm that's sure to make you smile.
Our journalist panel today:
- Betsy Russell, the Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press and the voice of the Eye on Boise Blog
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman
- Joe Parris with KTVB-TV
- Nate Sunderland, Managing Editor, EastIdahoNews.com