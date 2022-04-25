Three Idahoans talk about Idaho laws on faith healing
Currently in Idaho, faith healing is legally exempt from medical neglect laws. The "Campaign to Protect Idaho Kids” has been working to change that.
In January they held a forum to talk about religious exemptions and they’ve created a new video designed to start conversations about this issue.
Joining Gemma to talk about this difficult issue are:
- Former First Lady Patricia Kempthorne, Founder and CEO Twiga Foundation, Inc.
- Roger Sherman, Executive Director Idaho Children’s Trust Fund/Prevent Child Abuse Idaho
- Bruce Wingate, the founder of the “Protect Idaho Kids Foundation”