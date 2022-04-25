© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Three Idahoans talk about Idaho laws on faith healing

Published April 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM MDT
Two small hands hold on to a larger hand.
Vladimir Agafonkin
/
Flickr

Currently in Idaho, faith healing is legally exempt from medical neglect laws. The "Campaign to Protect Idaho Kids” has been working to change that.

In January they held a forum to talk about religious exemptions and they’ve created a new video designed to start conversations about this issue.

Joining Gemma to talk about this difficult issue are:

  • Former First Lady Patricia Kempthorne, Founder and CEO Twiga Foundation, Inc.
  • Roger Sherman, Executive Director Idaho Children’s Trust Fund/Prevent Child Abuse Idaho
  • Bruce Wingate, the founder of the “Protect Idaho Kids Foundation”

