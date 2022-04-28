Boise City Council votes in favor of Interfaith Sanctuary's move to State Street
After 20 hours of hearings the Boise City Council voted to let the Interfaith Sanctuary move from its downtown location to a new building on State Street.
The vote was 4-2 in favor of the move. To get those votes, members of the council put a cap on the number of beds at the sanctuary and added 30 new conditions to the project.
The process to get to this point has been a long one for the Interfaith Sanctuary. Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about this story are senior reporter Margaret Carmel with Boisedev.com and Executive Director of Interfaith Sanctuary Jodi Peterson.