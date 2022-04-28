© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Boise City Council votes in favor of Interfaith Sanctuary's move to State Street

Published April 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM MDT
Interfaith Sanctuary_1022.jpeg
Interfaith Sanctuary
/
Interfaith Sanctuary Facebook Page

After 20 hours of hearings the Boise City Council voted to let the Interfaith Sanctuary move from its downtown location to a new building on State Street.

The vote was 4-2 in favor of the move. To get those votes, members of the council put a cap on the number of beds at the sanctuary and added 30 new conditions to the project.

The process to get to this point has been a long one for the Interfaith Sanctuary. Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about this story are senior reporter Margaret Carmel with Boisedev.com and Executive Director of Interfaith Sanctuary Jodi Peterson.

Interfaith SanctuaryHomelessnessBoise City Council
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I'm able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
