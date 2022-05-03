Idaho law professor breaks down Supreme Court abortion leak

According to a draft opinion leaked to Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half of the United States and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections.

University of Idaho law professor, Shaakirah Sanders joins Idaho Matters to talk more about what this could mean for Idaho and other states.