Idaho law professor breaks down Supreme Court abortion leak

Published May 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM MDT
The U.S. Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court

According to a draft opinion leaked to Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half of the United States and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections.

University of Idaho law professor, Shaakirah Sanders joins Idaho Matters to talk more about what this could mean for Idaho and other states.

Idaho Matters Abortion
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
