Idaho's primary race for governor feels a little familiar

Idaho’s primaries are less than two weeks away. On the GOP side, eight candidates are running for governor.

Governor Brad Little is being challenged by his own lieutenant governor, something that hasn’t happened since 1938 in a race that is described as eerily similar to the 1966 Republican Primary.

The Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press Betsy Russell and historian Marc Johnson both wrote recent articles about the race and its historical connections. Today they both join Idaho Matters to give us a history lesson and talk more about the upcoming pprimary election.