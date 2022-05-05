© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho's primary race for governor feels a little familiar

Published May 5, 2022 at 3:19 PM MDT
The Idaho State Capitol showing the American flag flying in the wind.
Roam Yocham
/
Boise State Public Radio

Idaho’s primaries are less than two weeks away. On the GOP side, eight candidates are running for governor.

Governor Brad Little is being challenged by his own lieutenant governor, something that hasn’t happened since 1938 in a race that is described as eerily similar to the 1966 Republican Primary.

The Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press Betsy Russell and historian Marc Johnson both wrote recent articles about the race and its historical connections. Today they both join Idaho Matters to give us a history lesson and talk more about the upcoming pprimary election.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
