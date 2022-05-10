The Idaho Writers Guild lends a helping hand to aspiring writers

If you’ve ever wanted to write the next great novel or just get that story you wrote published, support from other writers and from your hometown can be critical.

The Idaho Writers Guild provides that support for authors at all stages in their careers. They help writers network, learn new skills and find the connections they need to thrive, and they have a new event coming up that pairs authors with beer.

Local author Troy Lambert is on the Idaho Writers Guild board and joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the Guild's upcoming conference and Boise Books and Brew's first-ever event.