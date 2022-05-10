© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

The Idaho Writers Guild lends a helping hand to aspiring writers

Published May 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM MDT
6923807319_e20be8fc95_o.jpg
Flickr
A stack of books from Ann Arbor District Library.

If you’ve ever wanted to write the next great novel or just get that story you wrote published, support from other writers and from your hometown can be critical.

The Idaho Writers Guild provides that support for authors at all stages in their careers. They help writers network, learn new skills and find the connections they need to thrive, and they have a new event coming up that pairs authors with beer.

Local author Troy Lambert is on the Idaho Writers Guild board and joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the Guild's upcoming conference and Boise Books and Brew's first-ever event.

Tags

Idaho Matters WritingBooks
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright