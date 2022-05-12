A voters' guide for Idaho's upcoming Primary Election

With Idaho's primary only five days away, it sure would be nice if there was a place where you could find out where to vote, if you’re registered to vote, who your candidates are and maybe a bio of each person running for office.

It turns out there is such a place! The vote411.org website from the League of Women Voters of Idaho.

Jean Henscheid, the legislative liaison for the league, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the league's online voter guide.

