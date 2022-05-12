A new program hopes to breakdown barriers in the food market

Many of us are familiar with the phrase “from farm to table” and have dined at restaurants that source their food locally.

However, have you ever stopped to consider how hard farmers have to work to get their food to that table?

Well if you haven't, we’ll let you in on a little secret, it's often no easy feat. As a result, this means that farmers usually have to be very good at wearing many hats, from farming to business management they take on many roles. If that wasn’t already enough there can also be additional challenges such as language barriers and limited funds.

One program hopes to make this process easier for some farmers though, Global Gardens and Fare Idaho are partnering to help connect restaurants and farmers from the refugee community.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about this program are Global Garden’s Program Manager, Rabiou Manzo and Executive Director of Fare Idaho, Katie Baker.