Big cats like tigers, leopards and jaguars are some of the world’s most magnificent animals, and some of the hardest to find.

Photographer Steve Winter has been tracking these cats from Asia to Latin America in an effort to share their beauty and help save them one picture at a time.

Steve will be speaking about his work and sharing his photographs Wednesday night at the Morrison Center in Boise. In the meantime, he joins Idaho Matters to talk more about his adventures.