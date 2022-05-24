Forest Service suspends prescribed burns following the New Mexico wildfire

At 8:00 this morning almost three thousand people were fighting a gigantic wildfire in New Mexico, which has burned more than 300,000 acres.

It was last month when a prescribed burn, conducted by the U.S. Forest Service, escaped resulting in the Hermit's Peak fire. That fire later joined the Calf Canyon outbreak, creating the largest wildfire New Mexico has ever seen.

According to a report from NPR hundreds of structures have burned and many people are angry, sparking backlash against prescribed burns, not just in New Mexico, but across the West.

Friday the Forest Service put a pause on prescribed fires while a 90-day review of protocols takes place.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about the risks and benefits of prescribed fires is the Outreach Coordinator for the Idaho Prescribed Fire Council, Brett Miller.