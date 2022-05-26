Meridian's water plan

Idaho, like much of the country, is facing drought conditions. Officials at the state and local level are taking steps to make sure there’s enough water to go around.

The city of Meridian has been taking proactive steps in water planning and conservation and wants to share information with the community about both its surface and groundwater supply, at a town hall Thursday night.

Meridian Public Works Director Laurelei Mcvey says the city has a “robust and stable supply” of drinking water. She joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the city’s drinking and irrigation water supply.

