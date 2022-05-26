© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Meridian's water plan

Published May 26, 2022 at 3:38 PM MDT
Someone holds a glass of water, reflecting a building.
Jeanne Menjoulet
/
Flickr
Building in a glass of water.

Idaho, like much of the country, is facing drought conditions. Officials at the state and local level are taking steps to make sure there’s enough water to go around.

The city of Meridian has been taking proactive steps in water planning and conservation and wants to share information with the community about both its surface and groundwater supply, at a town hall Thursday night.

Meridian Public Works Director Laurelei Mcvey says the city has a “robust and stable supply” of drinking water. She joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the city’s drinking and irrigation water supply.

Idaho Matters Drinking WaterAquifers
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
