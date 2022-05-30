How do we talk to our kids about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas?

The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 fourth graders and two teachers dead has cast a shadow over much of the nation.

And in the wake of this tragedy, a lot of our children are turning to us with questions. What do we tell them when we don't have the answers?



Quick tips

If you're looking for guidance on navigating these conversations with children, start here:



Answer any and all questions your kids have. Keep it simple.

When it comes to younger kids, less is better.

Check your emotional response as parents and use your own coping mechanisms before talking to kids.

Correct misinformation from social media.

Take time for self care – process it with your own support system.

Keep conversations open-ended.

Don’t get into an argument over facts.

Emotionally model what we want them to do.

Ensure stability and routine after traumatic events.

We're bringing you this conversation with Gemma Gaudette and Cody Ward, the clinical director at the Idaho Youth Ranch, on how to talk with our kids about events like these.

This interview originally aired on October 26, 2021 – just a day after the shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall.

Can't listen to the audio? Here's a transcript of the entire interview.