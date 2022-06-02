Answering the big questions of the universe

How much matter is in the universe? How do you measure things like the size or weight of something like that? What is dark matter and why is it important to us?

Dr. Andres Salcedo, with the University of Arizona, spends a lot of time thinking about these big questions and he’ll be giving a talk at 7:30 p.m. Friday as part of the First Friday Astronomy Event at Boise State University. He sat down with Idaho Matters for a preview.