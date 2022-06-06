© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
High school students work to protect Idaho's wolves

Published June 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM MDT
Last month, two wolves spooked a herd of sheep in the Boise foothills. The frightened sheep jumped into a deep gully to try and escape the wolves, piled on top of each other in the gully and 143 of them died.

This incident has sparked a new conversation about wolves and livestock in Idaho.

However, a group of kids from Timberline High School have been talking about wolves, especially about protecting them. Now the students aren’t just talking, they’re acting - after pups from the nearby Timberline Pack were killed by wildlife services biologists.

Reporter Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capitol Sun took a deep dive into wolves and a new Idaho law, put in place last year, expanding hunters’ abilities to kill the animals. He joins Idaho Matters to talk about what he found out.

